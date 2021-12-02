The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the October 31st total of 297,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of GAB stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.15. 693,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,212. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAB. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

