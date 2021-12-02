The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€13.00” Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($14.77) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($13.75) price objective on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.00) price target on E.On in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.11) target price on E.On in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €11.80 ($13.41).

Get E.On alerts:

E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.27). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.61.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.