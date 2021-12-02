The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 69,069 shares.The stock last traded at $22.23 and had previously closed at $22.17.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.92.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.
About The India Fund (NYSE:IFN)
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
