The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 15,287 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of IPG stock opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.