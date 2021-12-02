The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after buying an additional 527,204 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $31,987,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 859.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,166,000 after purchasing an additional 236,210 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,391,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 221,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,672,000 after purchasing an additional 105,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.56. 6,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,754. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 55.70%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

