The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

SJM opened at $126.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.95.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

