The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Position Raised by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,445,000 after acquiring an additional 527,204 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,987,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 859.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after acquiring an additional 236,210 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,391,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 221,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,672,000 after acquiring an additional 105,178 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $126.55 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.20 and its 200-day moving average is $127.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

