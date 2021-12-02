The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) to Issue GBX 0.30 Dividend

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:TPX opened at GBX 270 ($3.53) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £229.19 million and a PE ratio of -78.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 258.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 261.28. Panoply has a 12-month low of GBX 150.91 ($1.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 325 ($4.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17.

In related news, insider Neal Narendra Gandhi sold 1,750,000 shares of Panoply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total value of £4,025,000 ($5,258,688.27).

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

