The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Gap Up to $20.33

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.33, but opened at $21.17. The Pennant Group shares last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 30,828 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist decreased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

The firm has a market cap of $586.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.55 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average of $31.21.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.06 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.03%. Equities analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,070,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,338,000 after purchasing an additional 170,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,994,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,196,000 after purchasing an additional 102,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,335,000 after acquiring an additional 58,317 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

