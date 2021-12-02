The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 58,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Progressive by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 138,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,584,000 after acquiring an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $772,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $93.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.27. The company has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

