The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $330.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.70. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $340.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.65.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

