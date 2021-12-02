The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Raised by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,222 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. MKM Partners increased their target price on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.15.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $68.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.64 and its 200-day moving average is $68.30. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

