The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$91.84.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bankshares raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$91.00” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of TSE:TD traded up C$3.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$95.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,499,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,576. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$89.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$86.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$174.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$70.25 and a one year high of C$96.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

