TheStreet Downgrades Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to C+

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LBTYA. Jefferies Financial Group raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.76.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of LBTYA opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average of $27.99. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $30.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Global will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Liberty Global by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3,013.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 616.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.