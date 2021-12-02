TheStreet Downgrades Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to C+

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SRE. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.71.
Shares of SRE opened at $119.66 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,394,000 after acquiring an additional 65,771 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,281 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
See Also: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.