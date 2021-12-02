Thingschain (TIC) Price Down 15.1% Over Last Week

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Thingschain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thingschain has a total market cap of $30,594.23 and $387.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,247.18 or 0.97989950 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00046753 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00039146 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $372.41 or 0.00660529 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003205 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

