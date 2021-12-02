Thomas Peterffy Sells 23,300 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $1,751,461.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 12,700 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $948,182.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $1,548,400.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,400.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total transaction of $1,476,600.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $1,487,200.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $1,457,400.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $1,472,200.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $1,512,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $75.01 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,084.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

