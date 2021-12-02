ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $16.90, but opened at $16.50. ThredUp shares last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 2,124 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $191,118.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $126,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,710,545 shares of company stock valued at $35,907,314 in the last three months.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDUP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.82.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in ThredUp in the third quarter worth approximately $64,309,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter worth $57,893,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 710.2% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,134,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,375 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 105.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,636,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,866,000. 25.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

