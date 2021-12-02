Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 49,836 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,836 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $28,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.91.

Ecolab stock opened at $220.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.15 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,027 shares of company stock valued at $51,503,736 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.