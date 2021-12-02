Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 3.13% of Zumiez worth $38,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter worth about $54,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 38.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.15. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.73.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.