Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $31,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 160.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $165.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.16 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.89.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.33.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

