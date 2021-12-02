Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $33.85 Million Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sleep Number were worth $33,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Sleep Number by 5.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,100,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,938,000 after purchasing an additional 116,381 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sleep Number by 14.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,427,000 after purchasing an additional 129,822 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sleep Number by 23.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after purchasing an additional 120,788 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Sleep Number by 71.8% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after purchasing an additional 143,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sleep Number by 24.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,319 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNBR opened at $76.22 on Thursday. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $67.21 and a 12-month high of $151.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.29.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNBR shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.