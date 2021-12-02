Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 29,509 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,509 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.66% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $30,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,818,000 after acquiring an additional 278,054 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 578,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,256,000 after acquiring an additional 28,832 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,986,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 570,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $54.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.60. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $59.19.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.