thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TKA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.45) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €9.80 ($11.14) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €15.70 ($17.84) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.47 ($14.17).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp stock opened at €9.93 ($11.28) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €9.21 and a 200-day moving average of €9.06. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($30.69).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.