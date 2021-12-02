Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Trading Down 2.7%

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) shares fell 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.61 and last traded at $25.61. 8,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 31,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

