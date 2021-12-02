TokenPay (TPAY) Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $71,818.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0520 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,823.75 or 0.98104094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00049503 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00039230 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.44 or 0.00656274 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003040 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

