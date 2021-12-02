Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.28% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:TPT opened at GBX 63.18 ($0.83) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 64.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.56. Topps Tiles has a one year low of GBX 53 ($0.69) and a one year high of GBX 81 ($1.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 664.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £124.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.18.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

