Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Town and Country Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:TWCF) were up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.50. Approximately 50 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $81.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88.

About Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF)

Town & Country Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers loans, investments, deposits, and cash management operations. Its has offices in Buffalo, Decatur, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Mt. Zion, Springfield, and Quincy.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Town and Country Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town and Country Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.