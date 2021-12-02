Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.21 Million

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CURRENCY:TRA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a total market cap of $12.48 million and $2.21 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.29 or 0.00009316 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.94 or 0.00360589 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000581 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Profile

Trabzonspor Fan Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official website is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

Buying and Selling Trabzonspor Fan Token

