TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. Buys 100,000 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $2,256,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 7.89. The company has a market cap of $625.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 134.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 394.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

