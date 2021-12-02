True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.37

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.37 and traded as low as C$7.01. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$7.04, with a volume of 509,289 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TNT.UN shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$621.98 million and a P/E ratio of 15.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 129.41%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

