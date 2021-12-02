Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.21.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $59.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,606. The company has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

