Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) rose 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 307.20 ($4.01) and last traded at GBX 304.73 ($3.98). Approximately 1,819,980 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,243,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 286.20 ($3.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -70.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 339.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 349.73.

In other news, insider Rachel Kentleton acquired 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £20,901.02 ($27,307.32).

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

