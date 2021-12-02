TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

TRxADE HEALTH stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 72.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $613,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

