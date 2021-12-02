Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.080-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$287 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.01 million.Turing also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.460 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.45.

NASDAQ:TWKS traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,322. Turing has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Turing will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Turing

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

