Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 25,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 205,092 shares.The stock last traded at $37.01 and had previously closed at $38.00.

TPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32. The company has a market cap of $695.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,560,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,444,000 after acquiring an additional 62,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,491,000 after acquiring an additional 72,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 778,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,626,000 after acquiring an additional 17,214 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 459,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,928,000 after buying an additional 28,959 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.