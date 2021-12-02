TurtleCoin (TRTL) Market Cap Hits $5.29 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 1st. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and $341,294.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 27.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 116,525,444,811 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

