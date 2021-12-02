Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s stock price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.72. Approximately 14,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,694,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Equities research analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tuya in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Franchise Capital Ltd boosted its position in Tuya by 33.8% during the third quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 4,174,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,373 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Tuya by 14.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Tuya during the third quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tuya during the third quarter valued at $1,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

About Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

