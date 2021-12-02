Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Up 6.4%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) shares shot up 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.07 and last traded at $92.67. 7,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 663,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.06.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWST. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.79.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The business had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $266,907.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 13,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,642,699.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,709,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,115 shares of company stock worth $17,013,580 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

