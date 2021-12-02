Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price cut by analysts at Wedbush from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TWTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE:TWTR opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Twitter has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of -178.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $567,483.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,682 shares of company stock worth $5,670,236. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Twitter by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,881 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 94.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,317 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twitter by 59.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,845 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 170.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after buying an additional 4,582,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Twitter by 1,153.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,393,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $144,556,000 after buying an additional 2,202,800 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.