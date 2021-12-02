U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Cut to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $63.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $68.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on USB. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $54.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.47. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.