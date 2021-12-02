U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

