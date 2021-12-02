U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the October 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Well Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Well Services by 23.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USWS opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $82.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.60. U.S. Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Well Services will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

