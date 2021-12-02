Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Uber Technologies to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.88.

UBER opened at $36.02 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average of $45.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 45,095 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 22.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,986 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,704 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

