UBS Group Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €133.00 Price Target

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €133.00 ($151.14) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAF. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($138.64) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($176.14) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €128.58 ($146.12).

Get Safran alerts:

Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($104.95). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €113.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of €114.25.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.