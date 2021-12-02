UBS Group Begins Coverage on TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the travel company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities cut their price target on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TripAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.28. TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.31.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TripAdvisor will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth about $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.