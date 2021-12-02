UBS Group Raises UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $452.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $435.00 to $452.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $480.58.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH opened at $444.34 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $466.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $433.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $418.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,023 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.