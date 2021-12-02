Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.00

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 3275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on UDMY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

About Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.