UDR (NYSE:UDR) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.18

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.18 and last traded at $57.79, with a volume of 147938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.47.

A number of research analysts have commented on UDR shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.21.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.91, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 725.04%.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at about $337,689,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at about $96,013,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UDR by 89.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,796 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of UDR by 142.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at about $68,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

About UDR (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

