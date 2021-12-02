UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock Position Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 637,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,025 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of UFP Technologies worth $36,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the second quarter worth $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 116,550.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the second quarter worth $231,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $64.63 on Thursday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $75.34. The firm has a market cap of $486.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.20.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

